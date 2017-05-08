Jenkins Will Take on Manchin in 2018 Senate Race

By 51 minutes ago

Congressman Evan Jenkins has announced he’ll run against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018. 

Congressman Evan Jenkins before Gov. Jim Justice's 2017 State of the State Address.
Credit Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives announced he’ll run against Manchin for his seat in 2018 in a 3 minute video sent out by the Jenkins campaign Monday afternoon.

In the video, Jenkins claims Manchin has broken his promises to fight for West Virginia values in Washington.

A Republican, Jenkins was first elected to Congress to represent the state’s third congressional district in southern West Virginia in 2014 after defeating long-time Democratic member Nick Joe Rahall. Jenkins served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates and three terms in the state Senate as a Democrat before switching parties to run for Congress.

Manchin is a former governor, secretary of state, and member of the state Legislature. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 during a special election following the death of Robert C. Byrd.

Tags: 
Congressman Evan Jenkins
Senator Joe Manchin
Election 2018
Government
Politics

