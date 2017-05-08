Jenkins Will Take on Manchin in 2018 Senate Race

Congressman Evan Jenkins has announced he’ll run against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018.

The two-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives announced he’ll run against Manchin for his seat in 2018 in a 3 minute video sent out by the Jenkins campaign Monday afternoon.

In the video, Jenkins claims Manchin has broken his promises to fight for West Virginia values in Washington.

A Republican, Jenkins was first elected to Congress to represent the state’s third congressional district in southern West Virginia in 2014 after defeating long-time Democratic member Nick Joe Rahall. Jenkins served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates and three terms in the state Senate as a Democrat before switching parties to run for Congress.

Manchin is a former governor, secretary of state, and member of the state Legislature. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 during a special election following the death of Robert C. Byrd.