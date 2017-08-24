Jake La Botz On World Cafe

Singer and songwriter Jake La Botz plays blues- and roots-drenched music that reflects his time spent playing on the streets, in clubs and even in tattoo parlors. You can also hear the various places La Botz has lived in his music — including his time in Chicago, New Orleans and the Mississippi Delta.

In Chicago, he befriended blues musician David "Honeyboy" Edwards, who taught him about playing music. After moving to Los Angeles in an attempt to get away from drug addiction, he met actor Steve Buscemi, who helped La Botz get work acting and singing in films like Rambo and Animal Factory. You can hear La Botz tell these stories and play songs from his album Sunnyside in the player above.

