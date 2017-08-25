Inside Appalachia Explores the Outdoors

On this West Virginia Morning, this week's episode of Inside Appalachia celebrates getting outdoors with a new series called "Hidden Gems of Appalachia." Host Jessica Lilly spoke with a children's book author Katie Fallon, who wrote a book that's meant to encourage children to get outside and check out the unique birds you can find in West Virginia.

We also hear this week's Mountain Stage Song of the Week. As part of one of country music’s most famous families, Wynonna Judd has built an acclaimed career spanning more than three decades. She performs with her band, The Big Noise.