Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Inside Appalachia Explores the Outdoors

By 1 hour ago

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, this week's episode of Inside Appalachia celebrates getting outdoors with a new series called "Hidden Gems of Appalachia." Host Jessica Lilly spoke with a children's book author Katie Fallon, who wrote a book that's meant to encourage children to get outside and check out the unique birds you can find in West Virginia.

We also hear this week's Mountain Stage Song of the Week. As part of one of country music’s most famous families, Wynonna Judd has built an acclaimed career spanning more than three decades. She performs with her band, The Big Noise.

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
Inside Appalachia
Mountain Stage
Song of the Week

Related Content

Crystal Snyder's Struggle to Stay: Finding Farming

By Aug 18, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear the next part of our ongoing series, The Struggle to stay. For the past few months, we’ve met four West Virginians who are struggling to find a way to earn a living -- and debating whether the struggle is worth staying in Appalachia. Most recently, we’ve been hearing the story of Crystal Snyder, a mother of two who's working a new job with a program called Refresh Appalachia, which is helping her learn how to farm. Roxy Todd has been spending the past year and a half following Crystal and helping her document her story.

Listen: Wynonna & the Big Noise on Mountain Stage

By Josh Saul Aug 23, 2017
Brian Blauser

Wynonna Judd makes her Mountain Stage debut during this week's episode, where she wins a new audience over in a matter of seconds with her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence. She closes her set with the song "Things That I Lean On," in a show that also features sets by the Indigo Girls, Lydia Loveless and Patty Larkin.

The Struggle to Stay: Balancing Work, School, Family

By Aug 16, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, we pick back up with Crystal Snyder, a single mother of two, who lost her job a couple of years ago. But she didn't lose hope. Roxy Todd has more of Crystal's story in this next installment of The Struggle to Stay.

Us & Them Explores High School Social Cultural Divides

By Aug 23, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s back to school time, which also means a return to the cliques and social pecking order of high school.

Producer Trey Kay remembers how that dynamic played out among “hillers” and “creekers” at George Washington High School, in Charleston. He speaks with West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Scott Finn about his latest episode of our podcast, “Us & Them.”