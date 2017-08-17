Illegal Activity Penalties Considered for Property Owners

By 31 minutes ago

Credit Dollar Photo Club

West Virginia cities are considering ordinances targeting property owners for repeated illegal incidents on their premises.

Local news outlets report similar proposals in Huntington and Nitro follow the model of a Martinsburg drug house ordinance that went into effect in May and has since produced several busts.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Huntington City Council Public Safety Committee voted Monday to send the ordinance to the full City Council with a favorable recommendation. The law would see the declaration of properties where two or more illegal incidents occur within a year as public nuisances, resulting in the eviction of tenants involved in the illegal activities and possible fines for the property owners.

WSAZ-TV reports that Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says a similar ordinance might go into effect this month.

Tags: 
Government
Huntington
Nitro
Martinsburg
Drug Bust
Drug House Ordinance
Illegal Activity
Drugs
Police
The Herald-Dispatch
WSAZ-TV