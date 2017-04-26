Related Program: 
The Idols of Our Youth

Alice and Margaret. Both idols.

Who were the idols of your youth?

That’s the subject of this week’s Front Porch podcast. Can you match the correct Front Porch host with his/her idol?

1.    Laurie Lin, lawyer, columnist and rabid "Sherlock" fan

2.    Rick Wilson, columnist, avid goat herder Rick Wilson, American Friends Service Committee worker

3.    Scott Finn, recovering reporter, bad whitewater rafting guide, WVPB CEO

A.   Alice Cooper, rock legend

B.    Jim Lippold, high school speech and drama teacher

C.    Margaret Thatcher, former U.K. Prime Minster

No cheating! Match first, then listen (or look below.)

Who were the idols of YOUR youth? Tweet us @radiofinn, @elcabrero, and @wvpundette or email sfinn@wvpublic.org.

Also, we discuss the aborted effort to charge fees at West Virginia’s state parks. What, if anything, should government provide the public for free?

Welcome to “The Front Porch,” where we tackle the tough issues facing Appalachia the same way you talk with your friends on the porch.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available at wvpublic.org and as a podcast as well.

