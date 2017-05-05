Related Program: 
‘I Just Felt in Complete Turmoil’-Colt Brogan’s Struggle to Stay, Part Four

  • Maria Marotto, Colt's mother.
    Courtesy Maria Marotto

“If you want to stay in West Virginia, then I believe you’re doing something right," Colt Brogan told West Virginia Public Broadcasting for The Struggle to Stay series. "I mean, cause it’s hard to want to stay here in my opinion. Cause it is so rough.”


Colt is determined to make a home for himself, and maybe eventually have a family farm where teenagers are welcome to work and stay. But for now, that’s a far-off dream. For the past year and half he’s been working for a farmer training program called Refresh Appalachia. In addition to working in a small greenhouse, he also gets paid for the time he spends going to college.

But the program is demanding, and he doesn’t have a lot of time off. Since we last heard from Colt, things haven’t been easy.

August 2016, things suddenly spun out of control.

“My cousin called me, and I answered the phone. It’s like 7 in the morning, and she told me that my mom’s house burned down. She’s like, ‘it’s gone, it burned down, it’s gone.’ Didn’t really say much else.”

Colt's mom, Maria Marotto, had a house fire August 2016.
Credit Beth Miller

This was the house along the Coal River where Colt spent a lot of his childhood.

Listen to the episode to hear what happened next. 

We’ll hear the conclusion to Colt’s Struggle to Stay story next week. But the Struggle to Stay series continues. Over the next few months we’ll meet five young people as they struggle with the decision, do I stay or do I go? 

We want to hear from you. Did you struggle to stay? What do you love about living in Appalachia? What do you wish could be better? You can send us a tweet to @InAppalachia or send us an email to Feedback@wvpublic.org.

Inside Appalachian Storytelling; What is Your Struggle to Stay Story?

By & 2 hours ago

Here in Appalachia, thousands of young people are leaving each year, moving from their hometowns to find opportunities elsewhere.  In this episode, you will hear part of Colt Brogan’s Struggle to Stay in Appalachia.

It’s part of a series on Inside Appalachia called, “The Struggle to Stay.” This decision is different for each of us. While academic studies might provide a generalized view, the complexities are found in the individual journey as we try to find a place where we belong. 


Can a Young Person Make a Living as a Farmer? Colt Brogan's Struggle to Stay, Part Three

By Apr 28, 2017

The Struggle to Stay stories follow Appalachians as they try to figure out if they will stay or leave home, and how they are going to survive here if they do. Our first Appalachian in this series is Colt Brogan. He’s a 20 year old West Virginian who says he’s determined to stay. More than just living here, though, Colt says he has big goals. He hopes to someday own a farm.  

'My People are the River People' - Colt Brogan's Struggle to Stay, Part One

By Apr 13, 2017
Roxy Todd/ WVPB

In high school, Colt planned on joining the Army, or maybe working for a  construction company, anything except working to avoid working in the coal mines, A lot of families in his community have worked as miners.. When he was in high school, he saw many miners lose their jobs- including his stepfather. Despite the economic challenges, he wants to stay in West Virginia to be close to his family, especially his 7-year-old brother, River. It’s been a struggle for Colt to find a way to stay in West Virginia. 

'I Would Rather Die Than be a Burden' - Colt Brogan's Struggle to Stay, Part Two

By Apr 21, 2017
Roxy Todd

20-year-old Colt Brogan always found it easy to make fairly good grades in school. As a kid, he’d dreamed of being an architect. But that changed. Around the time when he was a junior in high school, Colt decided college wasn’t for him.

“It felt too unpredictable. I thought, dealing drugs is safer than going to college. That’s the God’s honest truth,” says Colt.