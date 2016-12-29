Huntington Company Challenges Sewer Rate Increase

Steel of West Virginia is challenging a sewer rate hike by the city of Huntington, saying it lacks legally required public notice.

The Huntington-based supplier of structural steel wants an injunction in Cabell County Circuit Court to block a 57 percent rate increase over two years.

It was approved 7-3 Tuesday by the City Council.

The company says it would pay more than $3 million over 10 years.

Company Vice President John O'Connor tells the Huntington Herald-Dispatch a court hearing is set for Jan. 10.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who chairs the Huntington Sanitary Board, says the increase is needed to cover rising insurance and sludge removal costs.

The suit cites planned capital improvements and says the city failed to provide adequate notice under the state code for construction projects.