Huntington Church Agrees to be a 'Sanctuary' for Immigrants

A church in West Virginia has pledged to be a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants who are targets of deportation.

Credit WCHS-TV

The Herald-Dispatch reports The First Congregational United Church of Christ in Huntington announced on Wednesday a pledge to open its doors to those facing deportation and discrimination, as it believes policies under past and current administrations have unfairly discriminated against immigrants.

A news release from the congregation says although they are not equipped to house those threatened by deportation long term, the church will be a safe space in immediate danger as it helps find resources to assist those in need.

According to the U.S. Department of Immigration since February more than 300 people have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted operations in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

