Hundreds Apply for New Warehouse Jobs Coming to Milton

By 13 minutes ago

Hundreds of people have applied for jobs with wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co., which is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia.

Credit TimK MSI / Wikimedia Commons

State officials announced this week that the company is coming to Milton, creating an estimated 70 jobs. Officials didn't say when actual hiring would begin or when the warehouse will open.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the company began accepting job applications Thursday at Milton City Hall. The positions to be filled include drivers and mechanics, office and warehouse workers, maintenance personnel and sales staff.

Among those who submitted applications was Huntington resident Richard Fricke. Fricke, who's unemployed, says he has management experience and hopes to land a job with the company.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based H.T. Hackney stocks more than 30,000 different products and serves retailers in 22 states.

Tags: 
Milton
H.T. Hackney
Economy

Related Content

H.T. Hackney to Open W.Va. Warehouse, Create 70 Jobs

By Feb 14, 2017
Milton
TimK MSI / Wikimedia Commons

  State officials say wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co. is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia and creating an estimated 70 jobs.

The state Department of Commerce says in a news release that the company will locate a 246,000-square-foot warehouse in Milton.

Glassmaker William Blenko Born in England: December 8, 1854

By & Gail Thornhill Dec 8, 2016
Blenko Glass also manufactures trophies for the annual Country Music Awards.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online.

Glassmaker William Blenko was born in England on December 8, 1854. In his late thirties, he immigrated to the United States and tried to produce stained glass for a living. Unfortunately, business after business failed—until he wound up in the Cabell County town of Milton in 1921.