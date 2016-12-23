How Local Shopping Helps W.Va.'s Economy

By 20 hours ago
  • A line of people purchasing candies at DeFluri's Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    A line of people purchasing candies at DeFluri's Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg.
    Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting
  • Some of the chocolates in DeFluri's candy case.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Some of the chocolates in DeFluri's candy case.
    Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting
  • Charlie Casabona puts warm, melted milk chocolate into a 2 foot tall Santa Claus mold.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Charlie Casabona puts warm, melted milk chocolate into a 2 foot tall Santa Claus mold.
    Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting
  • Charlie clamps the mold shut tightly, so it can be placed in a cool room and rotated for 20 minutes. This will keep the chocolate Santa hollow.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Charlie clamps the mold shut tightly, so it can be placed in a cool room and rotated for 20 minutes. This will keep the chocolate Santa hollow.
    Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting
  • After it's cooled and hardened, the chocolate Santa is ready to come out of the mold.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    After it's cooled and hardened, the chocolate Santa is ready to come out of the mold.
  • A 2 foot tall hollow, chocolate Santa Claus.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    A 2 foot tall hollow, chocolate Santa Claus.
    Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting
  • Brenda and Charlie Casabona, owners of DeFluri's Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Brenda and Charlie Casabona, owners of DeFluri's Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg.

With only two days left until Christmas, how many of you are still out looking for that one final gift? Well, there’s lots of ways to find that last present – big superstores, malls, or online – but what about shopping locally?  The West Virginia Small Business Administration says, small, local businesses employ nearly half of all West Virginia workers.

 

 

 


During the holiday season, DeFluri’s Fine Chocolates in Martinsburg often sees a consistent line of people looking eagerly through their large, glass candy case at the back of the store.

 

“The milk chocolate pretzels are my favorite,” said Shepherdstown resident, and DeFluri's regular Tammy Kershner, “But my dad likes the chocolate covered cherries, and so instead of buying him the cheap, nasty box for three bucks at the grocery store, I come here and get him these.”

DeFluri's showroom.
Credit Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Quality is what DeFluri’s co-owner Brenda Casabona says helps her small business compete with the mass market like Hershey's or Nestle.

 

“People that want a better product," she explained, "and they realize that a better product entails a higher cost in general, on a food product because of the quality of your ingredients, so, that would be our target market, people that really do want a quality product.”

 

Brenda and Charlie Casabona opened DeFluri’s Fine Chocolates in downtown Martinsburg in 1998. Charlie says part of the attraction of shopping locally at a small business is the customer service and the ability to personalize products - especially at Christmas.

 

“As we get closer to Christmas,"Charlie said, "people come in and they pick every box, and the full service candy case is what they come in for.”

 

Two conveyor belts in DeFluri's chocolate factory.
Credit Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Through a door in the back of the showroom is DeFluri’s own chocolate factory. It’s one, massive 12,000 square-foot room with machines that swirl the chocolate, conveyer belts that cover the various candies with chocolate, and even an antique foil-wrapping machine.

 

“We make creams the old fashioned way that are cooked, so they’re very soft and flowy; jellies, nut clusters, authentic butter crunch," Charlie noted, "There are 17 flavors of truffles in the case.”

 

Charlie and Brenda say making and selling chocolate takes a lot of work, but it’s always worth it in the end when they see how much people love their product.

 

But shopping local at a small business, like DeFluri’s, has more impact than just choice and quality. Small businesses actually make up a large portion of employers in West Virginia. In fact, the West Virginia Small Business Administration, or SBA, says there are over 100,000 small businesses in the Mountain State, making up 95.6 percent of the state’s employers and 50.5 percent of West Virginia’s workforce.

DeFluri's chocolate factory in the back of the building.
Credit Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

 

Randy Lewis is the Executive Director of Main Street Martinsburg, which is part of a statewide initiative called Main Street West Virginia that tries to encourage people to shop more locally and revitalize communities.

 

He says shopping local, especially during the holidays, really makes a difference.

 

"It makes our community a sense of pride giving back, because you are supporting local jobs as well as showing support for them, so we need to keep that local economy local,” he explained."

Lewis says small businesses help make West Virginia towns a destination - and being a destination often means bolstering the local economy.

Tags: 
Christmas
Arts & Culture
Small Business
Government
Shopping Local
Local
DeFluri's Fine Chocolates
Martinsburg
Berkeley County
Main Street Martinsburg
Main Street West Virginia
Economy
Chocolate
Gifts
Presents
Santa Claus
Holidays
West Virginia Small Business Administration

Related Content

Joy in Sadness, Harpers Ferry's Civil War Christmas

By Dec 23, 2015
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Every year, dozens of people in Harpers Ferry go back in time. In the shops and at the national park, it's 1864 all over again. It's fun for locals and visitors to see how people in Victorian-era West Virginia celebrated Christmas. But it's also a reminder of how bittersweet it can be for people to try to find a bit of good cheer in the midst of a long and terrible war.

 

West Virginian Responsible for Classic Christmas Song, Frosty the Snowman

By Dec 23, 2014
Wikimedia Commons

The man behind the lyrics of Frosty the Snowman, Peter Cottontail, and Smokey the Bear is none other than West Virginian, Jack Rollins. His song about a magical snowman coming to life and bringing holiday cheer can be heard almost everywhere this time of year. In 2011, Rollins was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Betting on the Best Christmas Ever

By Dec 21, 2016
Adobe Stock

Gambling has many of the same symptoms as other addictions, including the urge to continue the behavior despite negative consequences, but it’s different in one key way.

 

 

“With problem gambling, sometimes people see the problem as the solution,” said Sheila Moran, director of marketing for the helpline 1-800-Gambler.

 

Want to Avoid Gaining Weight During the Holidays? Control Your Portions.

By Dec 21, 2016
Adobe Stock

As a Facebook friend of mine recently put it “I doubt it is too far off to believe that in the last few weeks I have consumed the same amount of sugar (if not more) that people a few centuries ago would get in their entire lifetime.”

 

But seriously. Holidays these days often equals eating lots of sugary treats. And eating lots of sugary treats sometimes spells weight gain for holiday revelers.   

Joy Amidst Loss: Christmas Inside Appalachia

By & Dec 22, 2016
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

This week's Inside Appalachia is a special holiday edition.  We hear stories of Christmas past, present and hope for the future. We’ll check in with West Virginians still recovering from historic flooding that hit about 6 months ago, find out how to avoid gaining weight, hear a story about a welcomed Star of David on a Christmas tree, and more.