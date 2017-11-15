How the DOJ could approach the AT&T bid for Time Warner

Telecom giant AT&T’s $85 billion bid for Time Warner has, depending on who you ask, been held up by legitimate antitrust concerns, or by politics. President Donald Trump has spoken out against the merger since his campaign days, and yesterday, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee, he ducked the question as to whether the White House has been in touch with the Department of Justice about the deal. But politics aside, there are potentially some legitimate antitrust issues at play here.

