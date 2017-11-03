How “Brand America” is perceived as Trump travels to Asia

President Donald Trump leaves today on an 11-day trip to Asia, by way of Hawaii. It will be his longest foreign trip as president and the longest visit to the region by any U.S. president in 25 years. The schedule includes stops in five countries and two international summits. Other Pacific leaders will get a chance to figure out how President Trump's "America First" policies figure into trading relationships with the U.S. And American officials will get a chance to assess how "Brand America" is faring in the region right now.

