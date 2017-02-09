Houston Texans to Hold Training Camp at Greenbrier

By 2 hours ago

The Texans will hold their 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Credit Steven Senne / AP

It will be the first time the Texans will hold training camp offsite after spending the last 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The resort has a Sports Performance Center that includes two grass fields, one artificial surface field and a training facility. It recently underwent a $250 million restoration.

The New Orleans Saints held their training camp at The Greenbrier for the last three years (2014-16) amid reports they will not return this offseason.

Houston Texans
Greenbrier resort
New Orleans Saints
