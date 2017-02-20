House Passes Bill Increasing Penalties for Littering

By 41 minutes ago
  • Del. Rupie Phillips, I-Logan (left) speaking with Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh (right).
    Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers in the House have approved a bill that would increase the penalties for littering in the state.

Littering on public or private property in West Virginia is already a misdemeanor, but House Bill 2303 increases the fines and community service hours associated with it.  

Fines in the bill are subject to the amount of trash a person disposes of improperly and are decided by a judge. They range from 100 to ten thousand dollars. The maximum amount of community service hours also increases in the bill to 200 hours, with a minimum of 8 required.

Delegate Rupie Phillips of Logan County, the only Independent member of the state Legislature, is the lead sponsor of the littering bill. He said he feels the penalties are reasonable, but wishes they were even stronger.

“If I was in committee, I woulda stood stronger on a stiffer bottom dollar than where they went," Phillips noted, "but like I said, we got a bill out, and it raised; the community service I mean, to go from just a few hours to possible 100 hours or possible 200 hours, I mean, just whatever. It’s just like I said, let’s just make West Virginia shine.”

The bill ultimately passed 95 to 3.

Tags: 
Government
House of Delegates
Rupie Phillips
Littering
Trash
Garbage
Dump
2017 Legislative Session

Delegates Push for Transparency in Legislative Fundraising

By Feb 16, 2017
Perry Bennett / WV Legislative Photography

Members of the House are considering a bill that changes the way lawmakers report political donations during the legislative session.

House Bill 2319 would require candidates running for legislative offices, or their candidate committees, to disclose any fundraising they do during the legislative session to the Secretary of State’s Office within 5 days of the fundraising event.

House Tries Again to Aid the W.Va. Schools for the Deaf & Blind

By Feb 15, 2017
Perry Bennett / WV Legislative Photography

During both the 2015 and the 2016 state Legislative sessions, the House of Delegates pushed a bill that would make the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind eligible for funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority, or SBA. In 2015, it was vetoed by then-Governor Tomblin, and in 2016, it never made it out of the Senate’s Finance committee. Now, members in the House are trying once again this year, with House Bill 2123.

House Passes Its First Bill of 2017 Legislative Session

By Feb 15, 2017
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The House of Delegates voted on its first bill of the 2017 state Legislative Session Wednesday – one of many ethics bills expected to move through the chamber this year.

House Bill 2006 increases the penalties for someone who violates West Virginia’s Whistle-Blower Law.