House Committee Considers Tax Credits for New Businesses

8 minutes ago
  • Nancy Reagan Foster (right) taking oath on opening day of session.
A bill to provide tax credits and possible reductions to newly established small businesses began working its way through the house Thursday.

If passed, House Bill 2375 would reduce some taxes for newly established businesses in West Virginia, and its sponsors said it would empower local business owners and encourage more entrepreneurship.

Delegate Nancy Reagan Foster said, “I’m a small business owner and there’s a huge risk that’s involved in it, but we need to spark that entrepreneurship because those small business and medium sized businesses are the ones that will employ a ton of people.”

The Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development committee reviewed the bill today, where Delegate Foster stood up to voice her thoughts on the bill.

“I think this bill has a great potential to encourage those to take that risk and start their business; I think once it’s cleaned up, it will be a great bill."

In the bill’s current form, businesses employing no more than 250 people will be eligible for tax credits in their first five years of operation. The committee did not complete its consideration of the bill and will revisit it on March 2.

