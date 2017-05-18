House Approves Amended Furlough Bill

  • House Judiciary Chair John Shott, left, takes questions from Del. Paul Espinosa on the furlough bill.
The House of Delegates has approved a bill to protect state workers should the government shut down in the wake of a budget impasse. 

Delegates voted 82 to 2 Thursday in favor of Gov. Jim Justice’s furlough bill—a bill that would require state workers to take off days without pay. 

The bill, however, was amended to limit the power of the Governor’s Office, only permitting furloughs when the governor vetoes a budget or when the Legislature is unable to approve a spending plan and forces a government shutdown.

Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer spoke in favor of the furlough bill Thursday.
The amended bill includes protections for workers as well, allowing them to still accumulate sick and vacation time as well as seniority and protecting their health care benefits.

The bill would also allow state workers to receive back pay once the government resumes operations and requires state agencies to name essential personnel who would continue to work during a government shutdown -- including State troopers, correctional officers, National Guard members and state hospital workers.

Democratic Del. Barbara Evans Fleschauer said in a floor speech Thursday without the furlough bill, state employees would be laid off in the event of a shutdown.

“The thing is, if we don’t reach an agreement by July 1, it’s our fault. It is not the fault of our state employees and they should not be punished in any way,” she said.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Thursday his chamber will not take up the furlough bill unless it becomes absolutely necessary. 

"It is an admission that we are not able to get a budget done," he said, "and in the Senate, we are going to get this done."

Related Content

Justice Criticizes Senate Democrats While Asking House to Vote on Tax Plan

By 10 hours ago
After attempting to rally members of the Senate around his tax reform plan Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice decided to also formally address members of the House of Delegates Wednesday.

Senators have already approved the measure to significantly alter the state’s tax code, but with only Republican support. Justice largely focused on his disappointment with Senate Democrats in his speech to the House.

Senate Moving Forward with Tax Reform Despite Democratic Opposition

By May 17, 2017
The Senate has approved a bill that would drastically restructure the state’s tax code in the hopes of balancing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The plan has the support of Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Jim Justice, who switched parties before announcing his bid for the office. The bill is, however, losing its previous support from Democrats and will meet some serious opposition in the House.

Justice Adds 2 Bills to Special Session Call

By May 15, 2017
As members of the West Virginia Legislature return to Charleston Monday to continue their work on the 2018 budget, Gov. Jim Justice has added two bills to the special session call.

The first of those bills is to increase the consumer sales and use tax on motor vehicles. 

The second is bill to allow the governor to furlough state employees in the wake of a financial emergency, or a government shutdown.