‘Hollywood Dreams’- Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay, Part Three

When he was 21 years old, Derek Akal decided to visit some friends in California. It wasn’t that he had anything against his home of Lynch Kentucky, where he’d spent most of his life. But his dreams were leading him to go somewhere far away.

“You know my friends down here, they see Lexington as the city to move to. For me, I’m looking past that, I’m looking to go way farther than that. And if I have to go to the other side of the nation to do so, then I will,” Derek said.

He has a particular place in mind, and it’s reflected in one of his favorite songs.

It’s a song called ‘Hollywood Dreams’ by Post Malone.

In late 2016, Derek made the decision to visit Los Angeles, California. Getting there was expensive, and Derek hadn’t had luck finding anything close to a full-time job this year. But, he still found ways to save up some money.

“I sold some of my clothes, sold my shoes, I sold a lot of electronics, I worked on computers for a little bit. I cut hair, a part-time barber basically. You know I saved up for almost a year and a half. And most people, especially my family, they didn’t even know that like I had almost like $2000 saved up in a shoebox under my bed.”

Didn’t Tell Family He Was Leaving

The night before Derek left for California, he was so excited he didn’t sleep. “I was just going insane all over the house. Cleaning my stuff, cleaning my shoes, I even went out to wash the car. Only thing on my mind was going straight to California.”

The next morning, Derek told his family he was leaving, but he didn’t say how far he was going, or for how long.

“I walked downstairs I had my bags and stuff. My family didn’t think I was going to California.”

A Cross-Country Bus Trip

Derek got a ride to Knoxville from a couple of friends, and from there he caught a bus. He said he chose to travel to California by bus because it felt like more of an adventure. “Rode a bus to Memphis, then got on a train to Little Rock, Arkansas, took a train all the way down to Denver Colorado, then I got on another bus, so I could go straight [to California]. That was really breathtaking, especially going through Arizona. You know, I seen a lot of land that I’ve never seen before, a lot of canyons. All through there was just— beautiful.”

A Whole New World of Possibilities

Once he reached LA, Derek met up with two close friends he met the year he was in college, Jessica and Vince. Jessica is from California, and lives near LA, where she makes good money as a wrestling coach. Vince is from a small town in Georgia. He and Derek had been talking for months, trying to figure out where they could move to find more opportunity.

Moving to California was Vince’s idea. The point of this trip was to spend a couple of weeks scouting for jobs and houses so that Derek and Vince could be ready when they decide to make the big move.

Derek’s friends picked him up, and straight away they drove up to the top of a mountain. It was a lot higher than the mountains Derek knew back home, and Derek said what he saw up on top made it feel like these mountains held a whole new world of possibilities.

He arrived in LA on Dec. 29, two days before New Year’s. Jessica and Vince took Derek to Malibu, Pasadena, Beverly Hills. “I just felt like this is just a new beginning. Spending New Years in California, you know, ready to explore the world — because you know I already explored basically the nation already,” Derek said.

Reconnecting with Family

At this point, Derek’s family, and almost everyone else back home, still had no idea that Derek was in California. Derek had kept the trip a secret, but then the moment came where he decided to tell the world, through social media.

“That’s what I wanted to do was just surprise people. As soon as I posted a picture of me in California, I had like a hundred something snapchats and text messages.”

One of the people who saw that post was his cousin Karida Brown. She’d recently moved to LA because she’d joined the faculty at UCLA.

“So, I’m just moving into my house in Los Angeles, I mean, just picked up the keys. I looked on my Facebook page and I see a post from Derek. He’s standing overlooking the San Gabriel valley at sunset, and he has this little like paragraph going on about how he’s in California looking at this beautiful view. He didn’t even say anything to me! So, I inboxed him, saying ‘hey cousin, you know I’m here, come anytime.’ The next day, Derek’s at my house.”

Derek seems to really look up to Karida. “Karida, she does a lot. You know, she’s been literally all over the world. I want to be on the same level as Karida, always traveling somewhere, I want to explore the world,” he said.

Karida said she really appreciated getting to spend time with Derek.

“You know, I moved by myself, I don’t have family out there. What a joy it was to host my cousin. Derek doesn’t talk much, that’s a part of his personality. He’s a close-to-the-vest person; he listens way more than he talks. In fact, I heard Derek talk more in the four or five days that he stayed with me in California than I’ve heard him talk in his whole life.

Karida told me, that’s not the only change she saw in Derek when he visited.

“I remember a year or two prior to him coming to California, Derek said, ‘I ain’t never leaving the mountains, I’m staying right here.’ All that went out the window while we were sitting in my living room in California, he sounded like he wanted to come to California and make roots permanently.”

Felt at Home in LA

Derek told me he felt more at home in Los Angeles than he’d expected. He didn’t feel homesick, partly because the landscape reminded him a little bit of the mountains back home.

“I was expecting nothing but flat land all over the place, but it was just a whole lot bigger mountains.”

Mom Finds Out Derek is in California

Back home, Derek’s mom, Katina Akal, was glad that Derek had Karida to turn to.

“I feel a little bit better, knowing Karida is out there.”

But remember, Derek had kept his trip a secret from his mother. “He did not tell us he was going. Those two weeks he was gone, I was a nervous wreck the whole time. I could not sleep.”

Katina found out that he was in California not from Derek, but from a friend she bumped into at the store, whose son is one of Derek’s friends.

The friend asked Katina, “So how do you feel about Derek in California?”

“And I went, ‘What?’ ”

Back to Kentucky

When Derek got home, after another long journey by bus and train, he and his mom had to talk.

“At first, I was just happy that he came back,” Katina said. “After I got over that, then I was mad. I was mad, and I was like, ‘Don’t you ever do that again.’ And I asked, ‘Why did you not tell us that you was going?’ ”

“And he said, ‘I didn’t want you all to talk me out of it, or say I couldn’t go.’ ”

Derek told me he and his mom have worked some things out. And he said, part of why he came back was to be able to spend some more time with her, as well his grandma, and his little brother.

“Everybody’s asking me, ‘Why’d you come back?’ You know, I just want to spend time with my family and friends.”

“There’s one other thing Derek needed to do before he made the big move to California.

“I plan on finding a good job around here, so I can pick up some good money. I’m gonna be leaving in the summer, before June 12th. Hopefully everything will work out, which it will. We already got everything set up. All I got to do is just get some money, get a plane ticket, then I’m already there.”

Will Derek find work and be able to move away? Find out next time, on the final chapter of Derek Akal’s Struggle to Stay.

Music in the audio version of this story was provided by Marisa Anderson.