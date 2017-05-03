Holly Macve On World Cafe

In this session, we welcome Holly Macve from the U.K. She was born in Galway, in western Ireland, but moved to Yorkshire as a child. There, she lived with her grandparents, who influenced the title of her debut record, Golden Eagle -- a nickname for her grandfather, who was a classical composer. As a young adult, Macve moved to Brighton and was working in a cafe there when she met Simon Raymonde, who signed her to his label, Bella Union, alongside Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty and Midlake. She remembers:



Simon was a customer there. And I used to make breakfast for him and things. And he came to an open mic that I played and then he signed me and sent me off to make a record in a week.



