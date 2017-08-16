Hearings in September on West Virginia Power Station Plan

The public will have a chance to comment on two power companies' proposal to purchase the Pleasants Power Station in West Virginia from Allegheny Energy Supply.

The Public Service Commission is holding three hearings next month. The first will be Sept. 6 in Parkersburg, followed by Sept. 11 in Martinsburg and Sept. 12 in Morgantown. An evidentiary hearing on the $195 million deal will be Sept. 26 to 28 in Charleston.

Monongahela Power Co. and the Potomac Edison Co. propose purchasing the coal-fired plant, which is located on the Ohio River near Belmont, northeast of Parkersburg.