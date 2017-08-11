Harpers Ferry Mayor Focused on Infrastructure Improvements

Listen to the original broadcast.

The small town of Harpers Ferry in the Eastern Panhandle is often referred to as a gateway into West Virginia. It was a prominent place during the American Civil War, and it was the site of John Brown’s Raid.

Today, it’s home to the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park as well as nearly 300 residents. The park along with the commercial area of the town sees thousands of visitors each year from around the country and all over the world.

In June 2017, Harpers Ferry elected a new mayor – Harpers Ferry resident Wayne Bishop. Reporter Liz McCormick sat down with Bishop to hear how he plans to lead the iconic West Virginia town.

See below for an extended interview: