Group Says Rural West Virginians Could Lose Medicaid

By 21 minutes ago

A research group that examines how government policies affect low-income Americans says the latest proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act will particularly hurt rural communities including those in West Virginia.

Credit sudok1 / Dollar Photo Club

The Washington-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says the House-passed replacement for "Obamacare" would effectively end its Medicaid expansion under which 76,900 rural West Virginians gained medical coverage. The program is almost entirely federally funded.

Its analysts say a Congressional Budget Office report on the bill is expected next week.

It's now pending before the Senate.

Most House Republicans, including West Virginia Reps. Evan Jenkins, Alex Mooney and David McKinley, voted for the substitute.

Jenkins says the bill can be improved but West Virginia families face double-digit increases in health insurance premiums and that shows Obamacare is failing.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Medicaid
Government

