Is Gridlock the New Normal in West Virginia?

For the second time in two years, the Legislature and Governor are at loggerheads over the state budget. A government shutdown looms in less than two months.

On this week's Front Porch podcast, we debate whether gridlock is the new normal for West Virginia state government.

Brad McElhinny of WV Metronews joins hosts Rick Wilson and Laurie Lin to give his personal take on the personalities involved - from Poodles to Cow Pies.

