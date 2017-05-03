Related Program: 
Is Gridlock the New Normal in West Virginia?

Governor Justice reveals "bull you-know-what" at a press conference about the state budget
Credit Governor Jim Justice/Twitter

For the second time in two years, the Legislature and Governor are at loggerheads over the state budget. A government shutdown looms in less than two months.

On this week's Front Porch podcast, we debate whether gridlock is the new normal for West Virginia state government.

Brad McElhinny of WV Metronews joins hosts Rick Wilson and Laurie Lin to give his personal take on the personalities involved - from Poodles to Cow Pies.

Welcome to “The Front Porch,” where we tackle the tough issues facing Appalachia the same way you talk with your friends on the porch.

Hosts include WVPB Executive Director and recovering reporter Scott Finn; conservative lawyer, columnist and rabid "Sherlock" fan Laurie Lin; and liberal columnist and avid goat herder Rick Wilson, who works for the American Friends Service Committee.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available at wvpublic.org and as a podcast as well.

