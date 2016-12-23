Grant Spending Approved for Old West Virginia Mine Sites

By 20 hours ago

West Virginia conservation officials say several remediation projects at or adjacent to old mine sites have received approvals to start spending federal grants.

Credit Department of Environmental Protection

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, Congress authorized the money to accelerate cleanups at sites in historic coal regions with potential to boost local economies, projects that were subsequently approved by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

They include $12 million for the Sullivan Industrial Park Project in Beckley, $4 million for the I-79 Technology Park Mine Reclamation and Economic Expansion Project in Fairmont, $3.6 million for the Aquaponics on AML Project in Kermit and $4.1 million for the Highland Mountain Waterline Extension Project and Crickmer Road Waterline Extension project in Fayette County.

Tags: 
Department of Environmental Protection
Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
Remediation
Government
Energy & Environment

