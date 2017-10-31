Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Grandparents Raising Grandkids: Many Challenges, Many Rewards

On this West Virginia Morning, if you talk to grandparents raising grandchildren in West Virginia, their stories are often remarkably similar. The grandparents talk about addiction, a strong sense of family and obligation, worries about their own physical and mental health, coupled with concerns for the grandchildren -- or even great-grandchildren -- under their care.

In the last of our five-part series on grandfamilies, Kara Lofton talks about how all these issues can affect a child’s success in school.

