Gov. Justice's Proposed Child Care Waiver Gains Public Support

Lawmakers and child care advocates came together Tuesday to show support for a waiver application aimed at avoiding cuts to federal child care vouchers.

Governor Jim Justice has applied for a one-year waiver to avoid new restrictions on a federal grant program that subsidizes child care for low-income, working families.

The Child Care Development Block Grant was put in place in the 1990s. President Barack Obama re-authorized the grant in 2014, but with new restrictions and safety requirements for child care facilities that use the program.

The new restrictions are set to go into effect this year. However, DHHR officials said at a Tuesday press conference that the requirements will limit the number of facilities that can use the block grant program in West Virginia. That could mean far fewer subsidized child care slots will be available, leaving only the lowest-income families with support.

30 year-old Natasha Rayl is a single mom of two. She’s a full-time nurse at the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“I’m helping other people get better so they can go home to their families; I can’t take pride in that, because I go home every night and stress on my kids having to eat peanut butter every night,” she said.

Rayl says if the governor’s waiver is denied, she might be better off quitting her job and living off the government.

State lawmakers say they are working on a Senate Resolution to support the waiver application and find long-term solutions to the problem.

Our Children, Our Future Campaign and Child Care Centers United hosted the press conference at the Mt. Zion Childcare Center in Charleston.