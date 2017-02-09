Related Program: 
Gov. Justice Outlines Budget Plans

By 6 minutes ago

On West Virginia Morning, reports from the State Capital about Governor Justice’s first State of the State address last night and reaction to it.

West Virginia Legislature
Governor Jim Justice

Justice Wants $450M in Tax Increases Under 2018 Budget Proposal

By 9 hours ago
In his first State of the State address Wednesday evening, Gov. Jim Justice presented lawmakers with a plan to close a $497 million budget gap in the 2018 fiscal year. That’s the latest estimate from the Governor’s Office about just how big that hole will be.

Justice’s proposal is largely based on increasing taxes, something he said on the campaign trail he wouldn’t do.

State Budget Will Dominate Legislative Session

By Feb 3, 2017
On West Virginia Morning, there’s a big hole in the state budget and House Speaker Tim Armstead has some ideas about how to fill it and Larry Groce performs our Mountain Stage song of the week.

Do Charter Schools and Vouchers Make Sense for West Virginia?

By Feb 3, 2017
Change is coming to education in West Virginia, at both the state and federal levels.

At the federal level, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education is Betsy DeVos, a businesswoman and philanthropist who’s led the fight for vouchers and charter schools.

And at the state level, we have two resignations from the state school board, which will give Governor Jim Justice a majority – and the ability to reshape public education in the state.

Gov. Jim Justice Shakes Up W.Va. Establishment

By Jan 20, 2017
He bought the ax and the tackle box from a desperate woman by the side of the road.

"She was selling her life away, her memories, just to have enough money to have food," Jim Justice said in his first speech as governor, as he held the ax and the tackle box.

"She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, 'Mister, you don't have any idea how bad I'm hurting,'" Justice said.

Justice is promising big changes, now that he's governor. In his inaugural speech, he said he wanted to:

- Raise the pay of teachers