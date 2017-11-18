Game of Thrones, Hillbilly Style

Pop Culture is huge in Appalachia too - hear more about Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Celebrity Apprentice and more!

It's Thanksgiving week! Let's take a break from politics and talk pop culture.

In "Game of Thrones," siblings Cersei and Jamie Lannister enjoy a loving and suportive relationship. But Front Porch host Laurie Lin can't get past the "ick" factor.

Host Rick Wilson is rooting for the zombies in "The Walking Dead" - why?

And, what is the perfect coal Haiku?

Find out these answers, and what "Hillbilly Nerd Talk" is! In this Front Porch podcast.

Welcome to “The Front Porch,” where we tackle the tough issues facing Appalachia the same way you talk with your friends on the porch.

Hosts include WVPB Executive Director and recovering reporter Scott Finn; conservative lawyer, columnist and rabid "Sherlock" fan Laurie Lin; and liberal columnist and avid goat herder Rick Wilson, who works for the American Friends Service Committee.

