Frontier Resolving More West Virginia Speed Complaints

By 1 hour ago

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for more than one-third of nearly 28,000 customers covered by the settlement to resolve complaints over slow service.

Credit islandjoe / creativecommons.org

The December 2015 agreement requires Frontier to make at least $150 million in capital expenditures over three years to increase internet speeds.

According to the attorney general, Frontier has spent almost $73 million so far and reports increasing internet speeds to 9,910 customers.

Customers paying for high-speed service up to 6 megabits per second had complained they frequently received speeds 1.5 mbps or lower.

Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates to $9.99 for about 27,500 customers until download speeds increased, saving them $10 to $20 a month.

Tags: 
Frontier Communications
West Virginia Attorney General's Office

Related Content

Frontier Starts to Resolve Speed Complaints

By Nov 1, 2016
Broadband Lawsuit
Bidgee / wikimedia commons

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for almost one-fourth of nearly 28,000 customers covered by the December settlement to resolve complaints over slow service.

The agreement requires Frontier to make at least $150 million in capital expenditures over three years to increase internet speeds.

Telephone Company: Competitor Seeks Revenge With Lawsuit

By Aug 30, 2016
islandjoe / creativecommons.org

A West Virginia telephone company says a competitor that filed a lawsuit against it is seeking revenge over a high-speed internet project.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Frontier Communications has asked a judge to dismiss the federal lawsuit that Citynet filed against it last month. Frontier says Citynet is seeking revenge because the federal government awarded funds to Frontier's proposed broadband project instead of Citynet's proposal.

State Accused of Wasting Funding on Unused Fiber

By Aug 8, 2016
Broadband Lawsuit
Bidgee / wikimedia commons

West Virginia officials and a Frontier Communications have been accused of wasting government funding on unused fiber for internet connection.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that internet company Citynet recently filed a federal lawsuit accusing Frontier and state officials of defrauding the U.S. government by paying the company to install fiber that didn't meet federal grant guidelines.

The Legislature Today: State Budget Woes & The Battle Over Broadband

By Jan 26, 2016

At the legislature today, a nearly 400 million dollar budget deficit in looming over our guests tonight, the chairs of the House and Senate Finance Committees.

Sen. Mike Hall and Del. Eric Nelson share their thoughts on how to make up for the shortfall.

Also, it was broadband day at the statehouse as West Virginians young and old focused on how to expand access to the necessary utility.

Legislation Aims to Hold Providers to Internet Promises

By Jan 17, 2016

 The House of Delegates is reviewing legislation that would require Internet providers to offer download speeds of at least 10 megabits per second to promote their broadband service as "high speed," according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. 

Many rural West Virginians don't have Internet speeds anywhere near that. Customers with slow service can't use TV- and movie-streaming services.