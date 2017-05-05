Frontier Resolving More West Virginia Speed Complaints

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for more than one-third of nearly 28,000 customers covered by the settlement to resolve complaints over slow service.

The December 2015 agreement requires Frontier to make at least $150 million in capital expenditures over three years to increase internet speeds.

According to the attorney general, Frontier has spent almost $73 million so far and reports increasing internet speeds to 9,910 customers.

Customers paying for high-speed service up to 6 megabits per second had complained they frequently received speeds 1.5 mbps or lower.

Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates to $9.99 for about 27,500 customers until download speeds increased, saving them $10 to $20 a month.