The Front Porch 2016 Year in Review

Scott, Laurie, and Rick take a look back at 2016.

As the year draws to a close, Scott Finn, Laurie Lin, and Rick Wilson gather together to take a look at the year that was as well as to look forward into 2017.

They recap the biggest local and national stories of the year, such as the past summer's devastating floods, and the contentious presidential election.

They also peer into the big stories of the upcoming year, from heavily-publicized issues such as the impending repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to less obvious ones like the future of charter schools in West Virginia.

"The Front Porch” is a place where we tackle the tough issues facing West Virginia and Appalachia with some of the region's most interesting thinkers.

WVPB Executive Director Scott Finn serves as host and provocateur, joined by Laurie Lin, a conservative lawyer and columnist, and Rick Wilson, a liberal columnist and avid goat herder who works for the American Friends Service Committee.

