Freeze Advisory for Most of West Virginia Sunday Night

Forecasters say Mother Nature is putting a chill on the outdoor growing season in West Virginia and several other states.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of West Virginia early Monday. The weather service says temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 30s in much of the state.

Homeowners are being advised to cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors to avoid being killed if left uncovered.

Freeze warnings have been posted for Michigan and parts of Wisconsin, while frost advisories also have been issued in parts of Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.