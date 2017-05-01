Former Fenton Art Glass Factory Workers Reunite at Factory

By 32 minutes ago

Former workers at Fenton Art Glass have held one last reunion at the factory.

A piece made at Fenton Art Glass, in Williamstown, West Virginia.
Credit Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 200 former employees had signed up for the gathering at the plant Saturday in Williamstown.

The glass factory stopped production in 2011. It was founded in 1905 and employed 725 workers at its peak.

The factory is being demolished later this year to make room for a new elementary school.

The company's gift shop remains in part-time operation. Company president George Fenton says it's possible the shop could be moved to a new location.

Tags: 
Fenton Art Glass
Williamstown
Arts & Culture

