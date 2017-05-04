Flood Recovery Meeting Set in White Sulphur Springs

By 46 minutes ago

West Virginia residents recovering from last summer's floods can explore available resources at a meeting in White Sulphur Springs.

The meeting will be held Thursday evening at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.

Among those expected to attend are Gov. Jim Justice, along with representatives of the state Army National Guard, the departments of Commerce, Transportation, Military Affairs and Public Safety, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The governor's office says in a news release that Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher and other state and federal partners will share information on flood recovery plans.

The meeting will include a dinner hosted by the groups Neighbors Loving Neighbors and West Virginia Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters.

The floods last June killed 23 people statewide, including 15 in Greenbrier County.

Tags: 
2016 Flood
White Sulphur Springs
Jim Justice
Government

