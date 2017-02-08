First Day of Session to Bring Justice's First State of the State Address

On this West Virginia Morning, Lawmakers will begin their work at the statehouse today as they gavel in for the first of the 60-day legislative session.

That work will be followed by Gov. Jim Justice’s first State of the State Address tonight where he’ll present legislators—and the public—with his legislative agenda and his plan to balance the 2018 budget. Statehouse reporter Ashton Marra discusses what to expect during the session and the governor's address.

Also, it’s been just over a year since the Capitol’s new security system was put in place. For decades, nearly all entry doors at the West Virginia State Capitol were open to anyone during business hours, but that changed at the start of the 2016 Legislative session after the implementation of two public access checkpoints.

As Liz McCormick reports, it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the change as it enters into its second year.