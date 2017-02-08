Related Program: 
First Day of Session to Bring Justice's First State of the State Address

On this West Virginia Morning, Lawmakers will begin their work at the statehouse today as they gavel in for the first of the 60-day legislative session.

That work  will be followed by Gov. Jim Justice’s first State of the State Address tonight where he’ll present legislators—and the public—with his legislative agenda and his plan to balance the 2018 budget. Statehouse reporter Ashton Marra discusses what to expect during the session and the governor's address.

Also, it’s been just over a year since the Capitol’s new security system was put in place. For decades, nearly all entry doors at the West Virginia State Capitol were open to anyone during business hours, but that changed at the start of the 2016 Legislative session after the implementation of two public access checkpoints.

As Liz McCormick reports, it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the change as it enters into its second year.

Related Content

Watch, Listen to Justice's State of the State on WVPB

By 20 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice waves to the crowd as he delivers his inauguration speech, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Charleston, W.Va.
Walter Scriptunas II / AP Photo

West Virginia’s 36th Governor Jim Justice will give his first State of the State Address to a joint meeting of the state Legislature Wednesday evening. West Virginia Public Broadcasting will carry the speech live on radio, television and online beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Do Charter Schools and Vouchers Make Sense for West Virginia?

By Feb 3, 2017
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Change is coming to education in West Virginia, at both the state and federal levels.

At the federal level, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education is Betsy DeVos, a businesswoman and philanthropist who’s led the fight for vouchers and charter schools.

And at the state level, we have two resignations from the state school board, which will give Governor Jim Justice a majority – and the ability to reshape public education in the state.

W.Va. BOE Elects Former Delegate, New Appointee to Lead Board

By Feb 2, 2017
Newly elected West Virginia Board of Education President Tom Campbell, left, with state Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano, right, during Thursday's meeting.
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The West Virginia Board of Education has elected a new president and vice president after a string of resignations this week. 

Former Delegate Tom Campbell was elected president of the board during an emergency meeting Thursday. A certified public accountant, Campbell was appointed by Gov. Tomblin in 2012 and after several resignations is now the board’s longest-serving member.

Justice on Business Holdings: 'We Will Not Accept Favoritism'

By Jan 30, 2017
West Virginia Governor's Office

Gov. Jim Justice released a letter to state employees about his efforts to separate himself from his business dealings while in office.

The letter issued Monday came after an editorial in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that said many state employees may have a difficult time performing their jobs knowing Justice has holdings in many industries, including his coal mines in southern West Virginia, that are inspected by state-employed mine safety officials.