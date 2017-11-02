Fire Crews Respond to Parkersburg Warehouse Flare Up

Fire crews in Wood County responded Wednesday evening to smoke rising from the site of an industrial fire that was deemed extinguished this past weekend.

Around 7 p.m., three fire crews responded to the site in South Parkersburg and doused the spot with about 1,000 gallons of water from a pumper truck.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Incident Commander Mark Stewart said the same woman who initially reported the smoke called back a few hours later to complain of the smell of burnt plastic -- one that’s lingered in the area since the fire began on October 21.

“You’re going to smell it until it is removed from the site. Depending on which way the wind blows, you’re going to smell it until it’s gone,” said Stewart, referring to the materials burnt in the fire.

Stewart said representatives of property owner Intercontinental Export Import, Inc. were on site during last night’s response. IEI says 24-hour security is expected to begin Thursday.

IEI has yet to provide state officials with a detailed inventory of the warehouse at the time of the fire.