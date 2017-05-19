Federal Lawmakers Look to Build Ethane Field of Dreams

By 33 minutes ago

Shell Cracker plant will process ethane and is the type of facility legislators would hope to attract with a giant ethane storage hub.
Credit Courtesy: Shell Chemicals

Legislators from Ohio and West Virginia are hoping to capitalize on the natural gas boom by building a new ethane storage hub in the region.

A bipartisan group of federal legislators held a conference call this week to express enthusiasm for an idea to build an ethane storage and distribution system. Legislators hope a stockpile of ethane - which is a derivative of natural gas and feedstock for plastic and chemical industries - would attract and stimulate economic growth in the Ohio Valley region.

“This is a game changer for us,” said Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia. “The old field of dreams? Build it and they shall come?”

Manchin said West Virginia’s chemical and manufacturing industries could be reinvigorated. He also pointed to the Department of Energy as a possible source of investment saying $6 billion in loans is waiting to be used in fossil fuel industries.

West Virginia’s senator Shelley Moore Capito introduced a bill this month that would request a feasibility study of establishing a subterranean ethane storage and distribution hub in the Ohio Valley.

Legislators indicated that planning and exploration for such a site is already underway. Industry experts suggest building out an ethane storage facility and infrastructure to support it would cost $10 billion.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Pipeline That Will Run From West Virginia to Michigan Having Trouble in Ohio

By May 16, 2017
pipeline
AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

The State Historic Preservation Office says a natural gas pipeline project across Ohio hasn't honored an agreement to pay for harm done to historic properties.

The Repository in Canton reports the Rover Pipeline agreed to pay $1.5 million annually for five years but hasn't made the first payment, which was due two months ago. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the project and has been asked to handle the dispute.

Environmentalists, Coal Companies Rally Around Technology To Clean Up Coal

By May 1, 2017

Coal has long had a grip on American politics. That's why politicians worry about its fate. They tout the fossil fuel's contribution to the U.S. economy, but lately they've also been trying to find a way to clean up coal's image.

Duke Study: No Evidence of Fracking Pollution in W.Va. Groundwater

By Apr 25, 2017
"HydroFrac2" by Mikenorton - Own work. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons - http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:HydroFrac2.svg#mediaviewer/File:HydroFrac2.svg

A study from Duke University found no evidence that groundwater is threatened by horizontal gas drilling. Surface water might be another story.