February 22, 2017: Justice Chambers Wounded on Iwo Jima

On February 22, 1945, Justice Chambers was wounded in action on Iwo Jima. For his heroic efforts, he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Chambers was born in Huntington in 1908 and attended Marshall College (now University) but moved to Washington D.C. before graduating. He attended law school at night, earned his degree, and worked for several federal agencies.

Chambers enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and was called to active duty in 1940. During World War II, he took part in some of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific. On Iwo Jima, on February 19, 1945, he led his battalion on an eight-hour assault into heavy Japanese fire and captured the high ground. After being wounded by enemy machine gun fire three days later, he was removed from combat.

Chambers retired from the military as a colonel in 1946 and later served in several federal positions. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1982, at age 74.

A plaque at the Wayne County Courthouse honors Justice Chambers, and the U.S. Route 60 bridge connecting Cabell and Wayne counties is named for him.