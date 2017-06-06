Family Movie Night on WVPB PBSKids 24/7

WVPB PBSKids 24/7 Channel

Movie Night for the younger set!

Grab some popcorn and make a date with your favorite PBS Kid and join us for Movie Night throughout the summer.

Send us a picture of your summertime fun #SummerAdventurePBS

This Summer Join in the Fun!

9-11 Jun 7 & 9 p Word Girl: The Rise of Ms. Power

16-18 Jun 7 & 9 p Dinosaur Train: What's at the Center of the Earth

23-25 Jun 7 & 9 p Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion Nature Cat and his pals go on an aquatic adventure to save Hal’s favorite chew toy. Along the way, they learn that all waterways are interconnected and meet up with a new special friend named Nature Dog who helps them navigate the oceans.

30 Jun-2 Jul 7 & 9 p Odd Squad Saves the World

7-9 Jul 7 & 9 p The Peg + Cat Mystery Hour

14-16 Jul 7 & 9 p Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

21-Jul 7 & 9 p Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea

28-Jul 7 & 9 p Wild Kratts Alaska: Hero's Journey While creature adventuring in Alaska, one of Aviva’s breakthrough inventions falls overboard and attaches to a sockeye salmon--jumpstarting a wild chase upriver through the wilderness. The Wild Kratts track the incredible salmon run--a quest fraught with obstacles and amazing creature connections around every bend.

7-Aug 7 p Splash & Bubbles

9 p Arthur

11-Aug 7 & 9 p Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion

18-Aug 7 & 9 p Ready Jet Go! Back to Bortron 7 When Jet’s parents need to return to their home planet, Sean and Sydney join the Propulsion family on an epic adventure to Bortron 7.