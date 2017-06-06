Family Movie Night on WVPB PBSKids 24/7

Movie Night for the younger set!
Grab some popcorn and make a date with your favorite PBS Kid and join us for Movie Night throughout the summer.
Send us a picture of your summertime fun #SummerAdventurePBS
This Summer Join in the Fun!
- 9-11 Jun 7 & 9 p Word Girl: The Rise of Ms. Power
- 16-18 Jun 7 & 9 p Dinosaur Train: What's at the Center of the Earth
- 23-25 Jun 7 & 9 p Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion Nature Cat and his pals go on an aquatic adventure to save Hal’s favorite chew toy. Along the way, they learn that all waterways are interconnected and meet up with a new special friend named Nature Dog who helps them navigate the oceans.
- 30 Jun-2 Jul 7 & 9 p Odd Squad Saves the World
- 7-9 Jul 7 & 9 p The Peg + Cat Mystery Hour
- 14-16 Jul 7 & 9 p Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
- 21-Jul 7 & 9 p Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea
- 28-Jul 7 & 9 p Wild Kratts Alaska: Hero's Journey While creature adventuring in Alaska, one of Aviva’s breakthrough inventions falls overboard and attaches to a sockeye salmon--jumpstarting a wild chase upriver through the wilderness. The Wild Kratts track the incredible salmon run--a quest fraught with obstacles and amazing creature connections around every bend.
- 7-Aug 7 p Splash & Bubbles
9 p Arthur
- 11-Aug 7 & 9 p Nature Cat: Ocean Commotion
- 18-Aug 7 & 9 p Ready Jet Go! Back to Bortron 7 When Jet’s parents need to return to their home planet, Sean and Sydney join the Propulsion family on an epic adventure to Bortron 7.
- 25-Aug 7 & 9 p Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Meet the New Baby