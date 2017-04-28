Facing Budget Cut, Marshall Likely to Increase Fee

By 16 minutes ago

Marshall University's Board of Governors has adopted four potential proposals in anticipation of funding cuts from the state.

Old Main on Marshall University's Huntington campus.
Credit Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Each of the plans accepted Wednesday will use tuition hikes to compensate for about 60 percent of the cuts and will reduce university spending to account for the other 40 percent. 

The university faces a maximum cut of 12 percent, in which case tuition would be raised by 14 percent.

Board Chairman Wyatt Scaggs says the university would have no choice in that case and would likely lose students.

The university likely will raise tuition by 5 percent even if spared the cuts.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert says tuition increases and cost-saving measure will be implemented to stem layoffs, but any cut over 10 percent will require layoffs.

Tags: 
Marshall Board of Governors
Marshall University
Higher Education
Funding
budget cuts
Government

