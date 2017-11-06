Experts Question Air Monitoring Following Parkersburg Fire

On this West Virginia Morning, it’s been more than two weeks since an industrial fire began in Parkersburg at a recycled plastics warehouse. It burned for more than eight days. It’s still largely unknown what exactly burned that week. Dave Mistich spoke with two experts about how air quality was monitored in the wake of the fire.

We also hear from the Ohio Valley ReSource about tobacco farming. The Ohio Valley region has some of the country’s highest rates of smoking -- and smoking-related disease. Kentucky has been called the country’s “cancer capital.” And teens smoke more in Kentucky and West Virginia than anywhere else in the America. But reporter Mary Meehan tells of one teen from tobacco country who is part of a new push to solve the region’s original addiction crisis.