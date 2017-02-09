Ex-Mine Purchasing Agent Gets Probation in Kickback Scheme

By 44 minutes ago

A former coal employee in Logan County has been sentenced to five years' probation for his role in a kickback scheme.

Thirty-five-year-old Chadwick Lusk of Davin was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston for his guilty plea to a charge of honest services mail fraud. Lusk also was ordered to pay $230,000 restitution to Arch Coal.

Lusk admitted that when he worked as a purchasing agent at the Mountain Laurel Mining Complex, he defrauded Arch Coal subsidiary Mingo Logan Coal through cash kickbacks.

Federal prosecutors say Logan County businessman Gary Roeher paid Lusk a portion of the profits for crib blocks that the coal company bought from Roeher's supply firm. Crib blocks provide roof support at underground mines.

Tags: 
Logan County
Kickback Scheme
Government

Related Content

January 30, 1920: UMWA Mobilizes to Unionize W.Va.

By Jan 30, 2017
Mingo County
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

On January 30, 1920, the United Mine Workers of America launched a concerted effort to unionize southern West Virginia. Relations between the UMWA and coal operators had regularly turned violent over the previous 30 years.

However, the two sides had reached a tenuous truce during World War I. During the 19 months the United States was involved in the war, coal production soared and miners’ wages rose.

Delegate Phillips to Become Independent

By Jan 26, 2017
West Virginia Legislative Services

Logan County Delegate Rupie Phillips will officially file his paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office today to become the only “Independent” in the West Virginia Legislature.

Officials Trumpeting Return of Elk to West Virginia

By Dec 19, 2016
CommonsHelper2 Bot / wikimedia commons

Officials are trumpeting the return of an elk herd to West Virginia for the first time since 1875.

West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and officials from the state Division of Natural Resources are set to introduce the elk on Monday in Logan County.

State Supreme Court Denies Judge's Appeal to Remain on Bench

By Dec 1, 2016
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

The West Virginia Supreme Court denied a Logan County circuit judge's appeal to remain on the bench and wrote that voters can't be penalized because of errors made by poll workers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that after losing his race by 59 votes to Joshua Butcher in May, Judge Douglas Witten argued that irregularities in the polls should void the votes cast at several county precincts.

Court Tosses Losing Logan County Judge's Election Petition

By Oct 18, 2016
Brian Turner

A special court has certified Logan County's election results and dismissed a petition filed by a county circuit judge, which sought to overturn votes so he could remain on the bench.

After losing in his race by 59 votes to Joshua Butcher, Circuit Judge Douglas Witten claimed that irregularities in the polls in May should void the votes cast at several county precincts.

Federal Suit in West Virginia Cites Subcontractor Kickbacks

By Dec 25, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office / United States Department of Justice

Federal officials have filed a civil complaint against 15 people and 12 companies, alleging they participated in a kickback scheme while working on two federally-funded laboratory projects in West Virginia.

Ex-Arch Coal Employee Sentenced for Kickbacks

By Jul 1, 2015
gavel
wikimedia / Wikimedia

A former Arch Coal employee will spend six months in prison for lying to investigators about a kickback scheme at a mine.

Gary Griffith had pleaded guilty in July 2014 to making a materially false statement in a federal matter. The 63-year-old Oceana resident was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston.