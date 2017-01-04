Ex-Barboursville Doctor Admits to Committing Fraud for Pills

A former Cabell County physician has admitted to writing a fraudulent prescription to illegally obtain more than 100 oxycodone pills from an employee.

U.S. Attorney Carol Casto said in a news release that 52-year-old Gregory Donald Chaney, of Barboursville, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his April 3 sentencing.

Chaney had been the owner of Tri-State Medical Center before it went out of business.

Chaney admitted to writing a prescription for 120 oxycodone pills for an employee in December 2015 without a physical examination. Chaney then instructed the employee to get the prescription filled and return the pills to him in exchange for about $830 in lieu of unpaid wages.

