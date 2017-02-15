Enter STEAM power WV Challenge

If you are looking to add some STEM lessons into you classroom take a look at this creative challenge.
WVPB is issuing its STEAM power WV Challenge for students in grades 3 to 8. Building upon a wildly successful challenge last year, WVPB is now providing a tiered challenge, one for grades 3-5 and the other for grades 6-8. With a grant from the West Virginia Department of Culture and History, WVPB created a series of lessons for classroom teachers, afterschool programs or any group of students to put the Arts back into STEM.
- March 1-April 15
- Lessons, designed to be stand alone projects are able to be completed in 1 or 2 class periods, and with minimal supplies.
- Complete the challenge for your grade level and enter to win a cash prize for classroom materials. A $250 prize for each grade level 3-8 will be drawn from completed entries.
- To find out more: wvpublic.org/steam-power-wv
Here's what a few of last years' teachers had to say:
- Wow! What a fabulous time we had completing all activities and plan on doing more! STEM truly gives all students a chance to excel. Activities like these can change children's lives with their positive impacts and expose them to possible future career options.
- The STEAM Activities were very successful and a great learning experience for the 5th Grade students. The students were engaged and really enjoyed the project based activities. The content of each activity was very informational and students took a lot of valuable knowledge from them. The experience was very positive and I look forward to doing more such STEAM activities in the near future.