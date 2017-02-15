Enter STEAM power WV Challenge

STEAM power WV

If you are looking to add some STEM lessons into you classroom take a look at this creative challenge.

WVPB is issuing its STEAM power WV Challenge for students in grades 3 to 8. Building upon a wildly successful challenge last year, WVPB is now providing a tiered challenge, one for grades 3-5 and the other for grades 6-8. With a grant from the West Virginia Department of Culture and History, WVPB created a series of lessons for classroom teachers, afterschool programs or any group of students to put the Arts back into STEM.

March 1-April 15

Lessons, designed to be stand alone projects are able to be completed in 1 or 2 class periods, and with minimal supplies.

Complete the challenge for your grade level and enter to win a cash prize for classroom materials. A $250 prize for each grade level 3-8 will be drawn from completed entries.

To find out more: wvpublic.org/steam-power-wv

Here's what a few of last years' teachers had to say: