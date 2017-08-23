Elkview Grocery Store Reopens, 14 Months After Deadly Flooding

The Kroger store at Crossings Mall in Elkview reopened at 9 am Wednesday. The store and other businesses at the shopping center closed 14 months ago when the culvert bridge that was its only public access point washed out during the June 2016 flood.

Kroger manager Dan Workman says a new bridge was completed late last month.

“Well, when they started construction on the bridge it was like the light at the end of the tunnel. Well we’re out of the tunnel now.”

Workman says employees were relocated at other stores after the flood, but most have been able to return to the Elkview store. Fifty new employees were recently hired.

Other businesses in the shopping center, including a hotel, have also reopened.