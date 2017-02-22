Related Programs: 
Education Chairs Offer Public Schools Flexibility for Funding

At The Legislature Today, although the budget has been the top priority for lawmakers this session, it’s implications trickle down into all areas of state government, including education.

Del. Paul Espinosa and Sen. Kenny Mann, chairs of the House and Senate Education Committees, say even though there may be less money for schools, they are working through bills to give counties more flexibility in how they spend that funding.

Members of the Senate react to Gov. Jim Justice's announcement Tuesday that the state's bond rating had been downgraded by the third national agency in a year. Republican leaders maintan they'll stick with their plans to cut the size of government and change regulations to create a better business climate while Democratic leaders are looking for new revenue to balance the state's budget.

The chamber also approves a bill to make workers on strike ineligible for unemployment compensation, a bill state union leaders are already pushing back on.

Both the governor and members of the House seem to be on the same page when it comes to state vehicles: they want fewer cars and a better system to track them. That’s what a House bill discussed in committee today would do.

Public Education
West Virginia Legislature
Paul Espinosa
Kenny Mann
The Legislature Today

Senate Approves Bill Eliminating Unemployment Benefits for Workers on Strike

The Senate has approved a bill that changes the eligibility requirements for unemployment benefits for striking workers. 

The chamber approved Senate Bill 222, 22 to 11, with one Senator absent on Wednesday.

Transportation Chairs Unsure Road Bond Has Support in Legislature

On The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice announces a downgrade of the state's bond rating nearly two weeks after he presented lawmakers with a proposal to increase taxes and fees for a road bond. 

Sen. Greg Boso and Del. Marty Gearheart, chairs of the House and Senate Transportation Committees, react to the downgrade and the governor's bond proposal. 

House Bill Overhauls State Vehicle Registry

One of the first bills introduced on behalf of Governor Jim Justice is one aimed at organizing the number of state-owned vehicles. The governor’s version of this bill, House Bill 2492, was introduced in the House of Delegates last week and referred to the committee on Government Organization. But lawmakers in that committee took up a different yet similar bill drafted by members in the House.

House Health Looks at Exemptions for Certificates of Need

Members of the Health Committee in the House of Delegates are considering a bill that could potentially create an easier path for new healthcare providers to set up shop in West Virginia.

House Bill 2259 was taken up by the House’s Health Committee Tuesday afternoon. It would allow the West Virginia Healthcare Authority to provide exemptions for Certificates of Need.