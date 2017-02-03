Do Charter Schools and Vouchers Make Sense for West Virginia?

Hear columnist Mark Sadd debate the value of vouchers and charter schools in West Virginia

Change is coming to education in West Virginia, at both the state and federal levels.

At the federal level, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education is Betsy DeVos, a businesswoman and philanthropist who’s led the fight for vouchers and charter schools.

And at the state level, we have two resignations from the state school board, which will give Governor Jim Justice a majority – and the ability to reshape public education in the state.

Here to talk about all this is Mark Sadd – he’s an attorney with Lewis, Glasser, Casey and Rollins in Charleston, and Charleston Daily Mail Columnist. His most recent column is: The Fight Against School Choice.

