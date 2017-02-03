Related Program: 
The Front Porch

Do Charter Schools and Vouchers Make Sense for West Virginia?

By 8 hours ago
Related Program: 
The Front Porch

Columnist Mark Sadd says its time to devolve power from Charleston to local school boards.
Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Change is coming to education in West Virginia, at both the state and federal levels.

At the federal level, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education is Betsy DeVos, a businesswoman and philanthropist who’s led the fight for vouchers and charter schools.

And at the state level, we have two resignations from the state school board, which will give Governor Jim Justice a majority – and the ability to reshape public education in the state.

Here to talk about all this is Mark Sadd – he’s an attorney with Lewis, Glasser, Casey and Rollins in Charleston, and Charleston Daily Mail Columnist. His most recent column is: The Fight Against School Choice.

Support for The Front Porch comes from the Charleston Gazette-Mail with its two editorial pages – one liberal, one conservative – kinda like the Front Porch! Find out how to subscribe: http://www.wvgazettemail.com/

Rick and Bo

The Front Porch is the weekly podcast where we tackle the toughest issues facing Appalachia…in the same way you talk with friends on your front porch.

Subscribe to "The Front Porch" podcast on iTunes or however you listen to podcasts.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available above.

Share your opinions with us about these issues, and let us know what you'd like us to discuss in the future. Send a tweet to @radiofinn or @wvpublicnews, or e-mail Scott at sfinn @ wvpublic.org

Tags: 
Front Porch
The Front Porch
Betsy DeVos
mark sadd
Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice

Related Content

How Can West Virginia Prosper? A Ballengee/Boettner Battle Royale

By Jan 24, 2017

West Virginia’s economy has a “chicken and egg” problem.

To grow more jobs here, we need better-educated, healthy employees.

But before we can afford to pay for better schools and health, we need more jobs and more businesses.

As you might imagine, liberals and conservatives have different ideas which should come first – lower taxes or higher education and health spending.

Gov. Jim Justice Shakes Up W.Va. Establishment

By Jan 20, 2017
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

  

He bought the ax and the tackle box from a desperate woman by the side of the road.

"She was selling her life away, her memories, just to have enough money to have food," Jim Justice said in his first speech as governor, as he held the ax and the tackle box.

"She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, 'Mister, you don't have any idea how bad I'm hurting,'" Justice said.

Justice is promising big changes, now that he's governor. In his inaugural speech, he said he wanted to:

- Raise the pay of teachers

Fixing West Virginia's Self-Esteem Problem

By Jan 5, 2017

Woody Thrasher says West Virginians don’t give themselves nearly enough credit.

“West Virginians do have a self-esteem problem,” the incoming W.Va. Secretary of Commerce told “The Front Porch.”

“I oftentimes see where we don’t shoot as high as we should. I think it’s understandable, but regrettable, and it’s very much at the center of what Governor-elect Justice wants to change,” he said.

Six W.Va. Stories to Watch in 2017

By Zander Aloi Dec 30, 2016
Frances Brundage / Wikimedia Commons

Front Porch hosts Scott Finn, Laurie Lin, and Rick Wilson tell us which stories they'll be following in 2017:

Drug Companies Profit from Opioid Epidemic While Regulators Look the Other Way

By Dec 22, 2016
WVPA

Drug wholesalers sent 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills into West Virginia over six years, according to an investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Meanwhile, 1,728 West Virginians died from overdoses of these two powerful painkillers.

Who let it happen? Investigative reporter Eric Eyre, of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, answered our questions about his series on The Front Porch.