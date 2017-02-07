Division of Personnel Offering Saturday Tests for Jobs

By 50 minutes ago

The West Virginia Division of Personnel is trying out Saturday test dates for state government jobs.

Credit Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

The agency said in a news release it will offer tests on the third Saturday of each month in Charleston on a trial basis. If it's successful, the release said more Saturdays may be added.

The next Saturday test date is Feb. 18. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with testing beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Applicants should arrive at 8:30 to show photo ID and complete paperwork.

Applicants are given three hours to complete the multiple-choice test.

The testing location is at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee St. East. Other days and times are also available in Charleston and other test centers around the state.

The tests are for positions that require written examinations. Apply online first at http://www.personnel.wv.gov .

Tags: 
West Virginia Division of Personnel
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
Government

Related Content

W.Va. Names New Acting State Personnel Director

By Sep 9, 2016
Flickr / davidwilson1949

West Virginia is getting a new state head of personnel.

A news release Thursday says Joe Thomas has been named acting director of the West Virginia Division of Personnel. Acting Administration Secretary Mary Jane Pickens tapped Thomas to replace Sara Walker, who retired on Aug. 31 after serving as director for seven years.

Huntington, Charleston Look to Expand Syringe Exchange Programs

By Jan 3, 2017
syringe, needles
wikimedia commons

As the state looks for ways to deal with the effects of the opioid epidemic, one type of program has seen a steady increase in use during the past year in West Virginia’s two biggest cities. Needle exchanges in Charleston and Huntington are providing services to more addicts each week, but are struggling to find the money needed to expand.

W.Va. Recreational Waters Contaminated After Flood

By Jul 20, 2016
V
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

During the heavy rains earlier this summer, sewers systems overflowed and even broke, pastures flooded and rivers breached their banks. All this water mingled into a contaminated soup of surface water, sewage and chemicals. As one public health expert put it – anything that was on the road during the flood had the possibility of getting in the water.

Kanawha Health Department Gets 200 Units of Life-Saving Drug

By Mar 18, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has received a new tool to help combat drug overdose deaths.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Dr. Michael Brumage, health officer for the health department, said Thursday that Kaleo Pharma donated 200 naloxone auto-injector kits to the Kanawha health department to distribute.

Huntington Shows Need for Needle Exchange

By Dec 21, 2015
Cabell Huntington Health Department
Clark Davis / WV Public Broadcasting

As needle exchanges just get going around the state, Huntington’s program has been up and running for three months.

Last week, a college-age woman sat in the reception area at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department waiting to exchange used hypodermic needles for clean ones.  

"I think it’s really great actually, it’s helped a lot of people, it’s helped people stay away from diseases you know what I mean and I just think it’s really great. They offer a lot of things here that help a lot of people, myself included." 

Charleston Council Takes Step Toward Syringe Exchange

By Sep 22, 2015
syringe, needles
wikimedia commons

Charleston City Council has taken a step toward establishing a needle exchange program.

Council members approved an ordinance on Monday decriminalizing possession of hypodermic syringes and needles. The ordinance also allows distribution of needles and syringes that are part of a needle exchange program, so long as such a program is approved or sponsored by the city's police chief.