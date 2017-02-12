Defense Policy Cited in Axing Bernie Sanders' Armory Event in McDowell

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign stop Thursday, May 5, at the Morgantown Event Center.
    Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The West Virginia National Guard says a scheduled appearance by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a southern West Virginia armory was canceled due to U.S. Defense Department policy.

The Guard says in a news release that Defense Department policy prohibits the use of military facilities for political and election events, including town hall meetings. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy.

The statement says Monday's event at the Welch armory was pulled after details were shared with the state adjutant general's office on Friday. MSNBC planned to host the event.

Sanders, who lost to Hillary Clinton in last year's Democratic presidential primary, was scheduled to be in Charleston on Sunday as part of a book tour.

Government
Bernie Sanders
McDowell County
Welch Armory
West Virginia National Guard

