Deadly Floods Voted Top News Story of 2016 in West Virginia

  • Flood
    Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A National Weather Service meteorologist called it a "1-in-1,000-year" storm. By the time it was over, 23 West Virginians were dead.

Flooding that ravaged the state in late June was voted the No. 1 news story in 2016 in West Virginia by Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters.

The sentencing of former Massey CEO Don Blankenship and his subsequent appeal was voted second, and the state's substance abuse epidemic was third.

The floods destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, roads and bridges; prompted a massive response from volunteers and organizations; and dominated headlines for months. President Barack Obama issued a disaster declaration for a dozen counties.

"The June 2016 floods were a natural disaster of the magnitude that many West Virginians had never witnessed before," said Lauren McGill, metro editor at The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington. "The number of deaths and the extent of the destruction caused by the flooding shocked the entire state, and will not be soon forgotten."

Leslie Rubin, a reporter at WCHS-TV in Charleston, said the flooding "was something unlike anything I had ever seen. There were countless stories of hope and help that showed what it really means to be a West Virginian. On the other end of that, it is still painful to see the effects of the flood that will forever leave a mark on our state."

West Virginia's ongoing struggles with substance abuse also received votes.

But the story line finished just shy of overtaking Blankenship, who is serving a one-year sentence after being convicted of misdemeanor conspiracy for what prosecutors called a series of willful safety violations before the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion that killed 29 men. Before his appeal was heard in October, Blankenship released a manifesto from prison declaring himself a political prisoner.

Among the substance abuse stories this year included the heroin overdoses of more than two dozen people in a five-hour span in Huntington in August. Two people died. Elected leaders, communities, and health- and faith-based groups are seeking ways to end the scourge of drug addiction.

"The substance abuse issue is one that impacts every state resident, in every county and from every demographic category," said John McCabe, managing editor of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register. "It's ripping families apart, leaving children to be raised by grandparents, or, worse, in the foster care system. This is one of our defining issues at this time, and as a community, we need to tackle it head-on."

Rounding out West Virginia's top 10 stories were:

— Greenbrier resort owner Jim Justice, a Democrat, is elected governor over Republican Bill Cole.

— West Virginia voters overwhelmingly choose Republican Donald Trump for president over Hillary Clinton. Trump's win nationally gives hope to coal communities that have seen economic downturns in recent decades.

— A January blizzard dumps 42 inches of snow in parts of West Virginia.

— Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, daughter of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, is grilled on Capitol Hill about the sky-high price of lifesaving EpiPens and the profits for her company.

— After months of stalled negotiations on balancing the state budget, lawmakers in mid-June opt to bank on higher taxes on cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to raise about $98 million a year.

— Buoyed by Trump's popularity, Republicans maintain their control of West Virginia's Legislature, while the GOP wins four of the six statewide offices.

— Coal companies including Alpha Natural Resources and Blackhawk Mining announce the additional layoffs of hundreds of miners in West Virginia as the industry's downtown continues.

Judge Puts Elkview's Marooned Crossings Mall in Receivership

By Dec 21, 2016
Flood, Elkview
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A federal judge says a third-party officer will oversee construction of a replacement bridge at a Kanawha County shopping center after the old bridge was washed away by floods.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston in Charleston placed the Elkview Crossings mall in receivership Tuesday. Court-appointed officer Martin Perry will put the culvert bridge project out for bid and oversee its construction. Details of Perry's role in the mall's operations are still being worked out.

State Receiving $87 Million for Flooding Recovery

By Dec 20, 2016

West Virginia lawmakers say the state is receiving $87 million more from the federal government to help recover from deadly flooding over the summer.

The funding is from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program.

Flood Towns Struggle with Infrastructure as Federal Deadline Passes

By Aug 8, 2016
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

FEMA-- the Federal Emergency Management Agency-- is well known for its individual housing assistance program- a federal program that helps homeowners and renters who have lost their housing and belongings in natural disasters, but the agency has another program that helps states and local governments rebuild.

Christmas in the Flood Hit Communities

By Dec 13, 2016
Homes for West Virginia

Christmas this year will mark six months since June’s historic floods that devastated more than 4,000 homes and took 23 lives. For those still recovering, especially those who lost loved ones, the holidays can be more painful than joyful. 

”My husband loved Christmas. I mean, our house used to be decorated so bad that the electric company would send us a Christmas card,” said Deborah Nicely. You might recognize Nicely’s name. Her husband, daughter and grandson all died when the floods washed away their home.