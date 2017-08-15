Crystal Snyder's Struggle to Stay, Part 2

Last week on West Virginia Morning, we met Crystal Snyder, a single mother of two who says she wants to stay in West Virginia, and raise her children here. As a single mom, it’s on Crystal to provide for her family, which is hard to do without a job. A couple of years ago, she lost her job at a T-shirt factory. That’s where Roxy Todd picks back up with Crystal’s Struggle to Stay story today.

We also hear about an invasive plant called Ailanthus Altissima, which is fast becoming a threat to native forests. It's also known as Tree of Heaven and is a tough urban tree that sprouts out of sidewalks. It came to the U.S. from China by way of England in the 1700s and it's now found in 40 states. The Allegheny Front's Kara Holsopple talked to Matt Kasson, an assistant professor of forest pathology at West Virginia University, about why Tree of Heaven has thrived here.