Crystal Snyder's Struggle to Stay: Finding Farming

On this West Virginia Morning, we hear the next part of our ongoing series, The Struggle to stay. For the past few months, we’ve met four West Virginians who are struggling to find a way to earn a living -- and debating whether the struggle is worth staying in Appalachia. Most recently, we’ve been hearing the story of Crystal Snyder, a mother of two who's working a new job with a program called Refresh Appalachia, which is helping her learn how to farm. Roxy Todd has been spending the past year and a half following Crystal and helping her document her story.

We also hear this week's Mountain Stage Song of the Week -- Charleston's own Bob Thompson on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia -- performing the classic American folk song, "Shenandoah."